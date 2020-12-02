East Texas Christmas tree farms are seeing a boost in sales during the pandemic

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Christmas is rapidly approaching with many trees going up. A pair of East Texas Christmas Tree Farms say they are seeing sales climbing during the pandemic.
In Merket Christmas Tree Farm’s 35-year history in Panola County, sales this year have been unlike any in recent memory.
“We have repeat customers every year, but a lot of new people that’s never had a real Christmas Tree before.” Merket Christmas Tree Farm Owner Jackie Merket said.
Merket says traditionally, the farm opens at noon on Thanksgiving and sells around 70 trees that day. He says this Thanksgiving they sold 191.
“We still have trees, but we have a limited number of trees that we can supply because it takes four to five years for these trees to grow,” Merket said. “We can’t just develop a tree overnight.”
And Merket says that increase in sales likely stems from the pandemic.
“People are wanting to get out of the house,” Merket said. “They’re tired of staying in.”
Alexander’s Christmas Tree Farms in Polk County is seeing an increase in demand, too.
“We were open on Friday and really busy,” Alexander said. “We received lots of calls. Due to COVID people are looking for outside things to do.”
Both owners say at their farms, they are following health safety guidelines.
“We have plenty of room to roam,” Alexander said. “That’s not a problem with social distancing. We usually have laminated price sheets we give people. This year we have throwaway; just paper, one use. And of course, try to sanitize the saws in between users.”
Merket says he is encouraged to see more people buy real trees for the holidays.
" A lot of people are concerned about it being a fire hazard, but with LED lights, you keep watering it and maintain your tree, it’s going to stay fresh and you’re going to have a very Merry Christmas.”
