Authorities arrest suspected Trinity County child predator

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have reason to believe there could potentially be other adult and juvenile victims currently unknown to law enforcement. If you have been romantically involved with George Glynn Banta, or if your children have spent any time with Banta or his children, (especially at his home either in Trinity County or Montgomery County), the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you contact authorities immediately in reference to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office case # 20A347870.