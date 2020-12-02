Authorities arrest suspected Trinity County child predator

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Trinity County man, George Glynn Banta, 48, was arrested on the charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child (or Children).
According to a Facebook post, Tuesday from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, allegations of ongoing child sexual abuse and child physical abuse were believed to have occurred over an extended period of time in both Montgomery County and Trinity County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received the report On November 6, 2020. An arrest warrant for Banta and a search warrant for his Trinity County residence were executed on November 19.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have reason to believe there could potentially be other adult and juvenile victims currently unknown to law enforcement. If you have been romantically involved with George Glynn Banta, or if your children have spent any time with Banta or his children, (especially at his home either in Trinity County or Montgomery County), the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you contact authorities immediately in reference to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office case # 20A347870.
