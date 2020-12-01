WEBXTRA: Smith County sheriff’s deputy provides tips to prevent property theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Larry Christian about the rise in vehicle burglaries and property theft along with ways to avoid becoming a victim.
“People need to be a little more careful about securing their vehicles, especially when it comes to leaving electronics, and more importantly, guns in plain sight,” Christian said.
Christian said the SCSO has worked on several recent burglary cases where guns were stolen.
The SCSO deputy said people need to remember to lock up their homes and vehicles and avoid leaving anything of value in plain sight.
“Most vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity,” Christian said. “People walking by a vehicle look in it to see what’s inside before they decide to open the door or not. If they don’t see anything, they’re likely to move on.”
Christian said there were 194 vehicle burglaries reported in the unincorporated areas of Smith County in 2019. As of today, there have been 231 vehicle burglaries in the county, he said.
Christian gave tips on how people can protect their property, especially during the holiday season when property crimes increase.
