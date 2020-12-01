WEBXTRA: City of Marshall working on new animal shelter to replace aging facility

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with Marshall Animal Shelter Supervisor Shelly Godwin about their aging facility and the new one presently under construction.
Goodwin explained that the city’s current animal shelter was built back in the 1970s, and it was originally designed as an animal control facility. As a result, they have cages stacked on top of cages, and they are running out of space.
However, the good news is that the City of Marshall is in the process of building a new animal shelter. Goodwin said the walls on the facility are currently going up.
The Marshall Animal Shelter has three employees, and Goodwin said the city plans to hire another one after the new shelter is finished. She added that they will continue to rely on their volunteers to help around the shelter.
The shelter will be larger, and it will have a health unit for treating animals, Goodwin said. She said the goal is that they will be able to keep animals long enough for them to be adopted.
We’ll have more on this story later tonight. To watch the interview with Goodwin, click the link above.
