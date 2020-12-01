Tyler WorkHub closure affects businesses, church that meets on site

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler WorkHub announced they’re permanently closing its doors to the public in two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff, members, and a church pastor say this decision will affect them moving forward.
In the Spring of 2018, WorkHub first opened its doors on Hightech Drive. However, due to the pandemic, they’ll be permanently closing its doors next year. The leading factor of this decision was the economic effect of COVID-19. CEO Yaziri Orrostieta says it was not an easy decision.
“It’s been very difficult for us because there’s staff, there’s 60 companies at this moment that rely on WorkHub, so it was not a light decision.”
WorkHub is a shared workspace for freelancers, remote workers and even a place of worship. Veteran and senior Pastor Jabar McKellar says he’s unsure where his congregation will go.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge to see what place can accommodate a quickly growing ministry.”
McKellar leads 70 members in his church. He’s held his congregation at WorkHub for over a year now.
“It breaks my heart that we’re leaving but it’s also part of God’s plan. He knew this beforehand.”
At her peak, Courtney Tarrant says she used to use the workspace five to six times a week. After using the space for two years, she says she’ll miss the place.
“I’ve met some of my very best friends at WorkHub and so not having that community to again, interact and be with like-minded people, it felt like it was a space where I belonged. So, it’s going to be really hard to lose that.”
Entrepreneur Micah Peacock began attending the WorkHub for better productivity. He says the workspace was ideal for him and his colleagues.
“Again, you can find those things in other places, but the fact that it all converged here in such a positive atmosphere is what I’m going to miss the most.”
Over the course of its operation, WorkHub has provided a daily workspace environment and meeting room spaces for over 416 companies and over 1,500 individuals in east Texas.
The Tyler WorkHub will be closing on January 31, 2021.
