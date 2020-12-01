Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another sunny but chilly afternoon is ahead! Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and winds will be breezy. Overnight we will cool to the mid 40s. Tomorrow a cold front will pass through our area and we are expecting widespread showers all day. The severe weather risk is very low. The rain will clear out by Wednesday night and cold air will follow behind it. Thursday’s highs will only make it into the upper 40s to low 50s. Similar conditions will carry over into Friday. For the weekend and start of next workweek be prepared for mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 50s.