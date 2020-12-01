Texas man sent to prison for bomb threat to Federal Reserve

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a South Texas man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after making online threats to bomb a Federal Reserve building.
Joel Hayden Schrimsher had pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to conveying false or misleading information through the internet concerning the potential destruction of a federal building. The 19-year-old Schrimsher was arrested after federal authorities in June 2019 traced to him threats made on Twitter.
During a court hearing on Monday, a federal judge said Schrimsher had precursor chemicals and bomb making recipes in his bedroom in Harlingen at the time he made the threats.
