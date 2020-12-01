SFA men’s basketball team announces second schedule change in 24 hours

From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics Department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The SFA men’s basketball team announced another change to its 2020-21 schedule on Tuesday afternoon, adding a non-conference tilt against McNeese on Friday, December 4 inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. The news comes in tandem with the announcement that Saturday’s afternoon contest against Alcorn State is canceled due to COVID issues.
The matchup with the Cowboys will be the only meeting between the Southland Conference foes this season, due to the arrangement of the league schedules as the conference adjusts to a 16-game schedule in 2020-21. SFA defeated McNeese 81-73 in their lone matchup last season, a Saturday game in Lake Charles, La.
Tickets for the 2020-21 home season of SFA basketball are on sale now. To purchase, visit sfatickets.com or call the SFA ticket office at 936-468-5225. Stay tuned to sfajacks.com and the SFA basketball social media platforms for the most up-to-date information on schedule changes as the 2020-21 season progresses.