Salvation Army of Lufkin sees uptick in clients due to cold weather, pandemic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Staff at the Salvation Army in Lufkin say they are seeing an uptick in clients, not only with the colder temperatures, but since the pandemic started.
Captain Cavon Phillips says they do not have an overnight shelter but are gearing up to fully open their Day Shelter to help those in need. He says they have taken several precautions to keep everyone safe during the pandemic like providing masks, sanitation stations and adhering to social distancing.
“We have yet to go full force with our day shelter, but we have been having clients come in who are in need of coats and blankets, so we provide them with clothing vouchers to get them from our thrift store,” Phillips said. “You can’t walk into our office without a mask on because they have their masks on. And the reason why we take such precautions is because if COVID takes place in our facility, what happens is there is a potential for people to not get the help they need.”
The Salvation Army of Lufkin is asking for help with for donations financially, like with the Red Kettle Drive, and for items like space heaters and coats.
You can call the Salvation Army of Lufkin at (936) 634-5132.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.