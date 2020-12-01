Red Wolves drop 4th straight with road loss at Texas State

“I thought we had opportunities to go snatch the ball where we weren’t confident enough to go make the play,” head coach Blake Anderson said. “It was a challenge all day defensively. Texas State had a good plan coming in, offensively, and we knew they could come in and score points through the air. We got them in a position where one stop might have won the game and we have to find a way to come up with that stop. I thought we were more balanced and had opportunities to move the chains and win the game there at the end. The guys played hard and we had a great week of work, but that only gets you to the field. You have to find ways to execute.”