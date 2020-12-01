3rd suspect in shooting death on West Vance Street transferred to Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A third suspect in a shooting death that occurred on West Vance Street in July has been transferred to the Smith County Jail.
Trey Malik Allen Barreau, 23, of San Antonio, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge Monday. His bond amount has been set at $500,000.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said the four suspects in the July 9 shooting death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough, a 21-year-old Tyler resident, have been identified as Barreau, Kevondus Brantley, Robert Robertson, and Cobee Warthsaw.
Barreau was arrested on a murder warrant in the San Antonio area.
Authorities arrested Brantley and Robertson in the Tyler area. They were each charged with first-degree felony murder, and each man’s bond amount was set at $500,000. They are being held in the Smith County Jail.
Robertson was arrested on Nov. 25, and Brantley was arrested on Nov. 18.
Erbaugh said that Warthsaw is still at large. A murder warrant has been issued for him as well.
According to Tyler police, they received a call on July 9 around midnight, from EMS stating they had responded to a call at 608 W. Vance St and found McCullough lying dead in front of the house with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene, according to the press release,
