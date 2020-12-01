NET Health, Tyler Parks and Rec Department secures funds for 10 bicycle fix-it stations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and the Tyler Parks and Rec Department have partnered to secure funds to purchase ten bicycle fix-it stations. The fix-it stations were purchased thanks to grant funds from the Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Program. The stations are to be placed at Tyler parks near trails and will include all tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, such as inflating a flat tire and adjusting brakes.
“During this crucial time of the pandemic, we are seeing so many more families outdoors enjoying our parks and riding bicycles,” says Leanne Robinette, Senior Manager for Parks. “We hope these stations are helpful to cyclists to maintain their bicycles and encourages others to try cycling.”
The bicycle fix-it stations will be installed at the following Tyler Parks in the next few months:
- Rose Rudman Trail and South Tyler Trails
- Legacy Trail
- Faulkner Nature Trails
- Lindsey Mountain Bike Trails
- Glass Recreation Center
- Bergfeld Park
For more information, please contact Tyler Parks and Rec at (903) 531-1370 or email abennis@tylertexas.com.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.