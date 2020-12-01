NET Health, Tyler Parks and Rec Department secures funds for 10 bicycle fix-it stations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and the Tyler Parks and Rec Department have partnered to secure funds to purchase ten bicycle fix-it stations. The fix-it stations were purchased thanks to grant funds from the Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Program. The stations are to be placed at Tyler parks near trails and will include all tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, such as inflating a flat tire and adjusting brakes.