EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A freeze warning continues across most of East Texas this morning with temperatures starting out in the 20s. Expect clear skies today and as south winds begin to pick up into the afternoon, temperatures will warm quickly. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Another cold front is on the way for tomorrow. Expect rain chances to start just ahead of the front tomorrow morning and continue into the afternoon. Skies will clear behind the front from west to east Wednesday evening with temperatures dropping back into the 30s by Thursday morning. A mix of clouds and sun through the end of the week with cooler than average temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but temperatures stay cool in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.