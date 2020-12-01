Lumberjacks set tone early in home opener with win over LeTourneau

The Lumberjacks’ lead was extended in the 2nd half 77-41 with an energizing spurt going 10-13 from the field (76.9%) and going 3-4 from beyond the arc with 11:29 left on the clock at the first media timeout. Fast break points became an important underlying factor for SFA toward the end of the second half with 14 compared to LETU’s nine, but the win ultimately came down to the balance between the basketball decision making and sense of urgency for the entire 40 minutes.