Longview’s Papacita’s founder dies after ‘lengthy and courageous’ Alzheimer’s battle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The founder of a favorite restaurant in the Longview community has died.
Robert Hampton, called “Papacita’s beloved visionary, founder, mentor and friend,” died on Sunday, November 29, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“Robert impacted countless lives in both our community and at Papacita’s through his amazingly generous heart, spirit and love for all he met. Robert was a father figure and mentor to many Papacita’s employees, always there to offer help in any way he could,” the post said. “He was excited to meet our customers at the door with his big smile and a hearty welcome to Papacita’s. He never met a stranger, and with Robert, you knew you were a valued friend. His legacy lives on at Papacita’s and throughout our community. He will be greatly missed.”
According to his obituary on Rader Funeral Home’s website, Hampton was dedicated to raising money for the East Texas Angel Network. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those interested to make donations to the East Texas Angel Network at easttexasangelnetwork.com or by mail to: East Texas Angel Network, 2802 Gilmer Rd., Suite 1, Longview, TX 75604.
Funeral services for Robert Hampton will be held at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Wednesday, December 2 at 11 a.m. A private family burial will take place before the service at Rosewood Park in Longview.
