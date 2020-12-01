Longview’s Papacita’s founder dies after ‘lengthy and courageous’ Alzheimer’s battle

“Robert impacted countless lives in both our community and at Papacita’s through his amazingly generous heart, spirit and love for all he met. Robert was a father figure and mentor to many Papacita’s employees, always there to offer help in any way he could,” the post said. “He was excited to meet our customers at the door with his big smile and a hearty welcome to Papacita’s. He never met a stranger, and with Robert, you knew you were a valued friend. His legacy lives on at Papacita’s and throughout our community. He will be greatly missed.”