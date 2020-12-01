Longview man killed in Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At 5:02 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on US 259, approximately seven miles south of the city of Kilgore in Rusk County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling at a high rate of speed, southbound on US 259 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the west. The driver attempted to correct back to the left when the vehicle then struck a mailbox and post before rolling to its right. The vehicle came to rest on its right side after striking a concrete culvert, ejecting the unrestrained driver.
The driver was identified as Paul Leonard Shipman Jr., 26, of Longview. Shipman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
