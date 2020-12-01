Heating safety a priority as colder weather moves into East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Half of home heating fires happen in the winter months of December, January and February. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association, which also says heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.
“Typically, in the winter months and with the holidays, we do see an uptick in the structure fire activity,” Nacogdoches Fire Marshal Michael Brown said.
Brown says those can result from candles and chimneys not inspected annually for a possible sweep. But with heating this time of year, he says the main issue comes from not using space heaters correctly like plugging them into a power strip or extension cord.
“We recommend that a space heater be U/L listed,” Brown said. “It is a label on that back; typically shiny. That means the Underwriters Laboratory, which is a scientific group, has tested that heater to make sure it is safe for use, not cheaply made and not going to fail by itself. We stress that those heaters be placed with some care.”
Brown says to not place those heaters near combustible items, blankets, chairs or end tables.
Unattended fires from cooking is another issue.
“This time of year it is paramount that we are mindful of the cooking operations that we are performing and even more so once we are done, we make sure that everything is turned off,” Brown said.
Brown said that on Monday there was an apartment fire in Nacogdoches that was a result of unattended cooking.
“The resident had been cooking,” Brown explained. “He fell asleep while he was doing so. A fire started in his kitchen, and he was awakened by the smoke detector functioning as it should. The beeping that drives us all crazy woke him up and saved his life.”
Scott Brawley, the East Texas Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross said to be sure your family has a plan for if there is a fire.
“You want to make sure your smoke alarms are working,” Brawley said. “You want to make sure your family has an escape plan with at least two exits out of the house. And most importantly you want to make sure you have a rallying point outside and everyone in the family knows where that rally point is.”
Officials say it is important to practice your escape plan with your family often to stay prepared to exit a home during a potential fire.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.