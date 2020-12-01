East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds through tonight. Rain starts moving into East Texas from the south shortly after midnight tonight and stays with us through most of the day on Wednesday. Rain ends Wednesday evening, but clouds hang on through Thursday. A few rays of sunshine are possible on Thursday. More sunshine expected on Friday. Rainfall totals should be from about .25″ to near 1.00″. As always, a few locations may see less, and a few may see more. Another front is expected on Sunday evening, but no rain is expected with this system. Temperatures over the next 7 days are expected to remain below season averages with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Have a great day.