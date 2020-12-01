Donations matched by United Way up to $50,000 for Giving Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Giving Tuesday, charitable organizations around the country are hoping to be on the receiving end of some holiday giving so that they can help more people in need. And as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more East Texans are in need than ever.
Trudy Williams, executive director of Meals on Wheels joined East Texas Now and shared the good news that the United Way is matching donations up to $50,000 for Giving Tuesday.
Williams explained that COVID-19 has made vulnerable seniors rely on the ministry, and is pleased to have help from United Way.
To donate, volunteer, or gain more information about Meals on Wheels visit www.mealsonwheelsetx.org.
