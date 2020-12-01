Bahama Buck’s giving away free sno cones on Tuesday

2020 has brought many changes to the way Free Sno Day will operate this year. The location in Tyler, TX is abiding by all local, state, and federal COVID-19 mandates to keep all guests and crews safe and healthy. This location will ONLY have the Drive-Thru open to ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew. In addition, Bahama Buck’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and created social distancing guidelines to ensure that Bahama Buck’s will be a safe place to dine and work. Please check out Bahama Buck’s Free Sno Day Map to see local shop hours, participating locations, and operational initiatives to provide a safe and healthy environment.