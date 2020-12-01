Bahama Buck’s giving away free sno cones on Tuesday

From Bahama Buck’s:
(Tyler, TX) December 1, 2020 – It’s time to enjoy a taste of paradise! Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve. In celebration of the charitable season, the Bahama Buck’s located at 6621 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 200 TYLER, TX 75703 is participating and will be giving a free Sno up to 12 oz. to each guest who visits their location today, Tuesday, December 1. This year, Free Sno Day falls on the National event Giving Tuesday, which is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
This year marks the 14th year that Bahama Buck’s has been celebrating the “coolest day of the year”. With over 51,143 Snos given out last year alone, Bahama Buck’s sees no better way to show appreciation than by continuing the tradition and doing what Bahama Buck’s does best, serving up the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience. That’s every guest, all day, Tuesday, December 1.
2020 has brought many changes to the way Free Sno Day will operate this year. The location in Tyler, TX is abiding by all local, state, and federal COVID-19 mandates to keep all guests and crews safe and healthy. This location will ONLY have the Drive-Thru open to ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew. In addition, Bahama Buck’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and created social distancing guidelines to ensure that Bahama Buck’s will be a safe place to dine and work. Please check out Bahama Buck’s Free Sno Day Map to see local shop hours, participating locations, and operational initiatives to provide a safe and healthy environment.
“Let it Sno! Kick-off this Holiday season with a taste of paradise—free Sno for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder, and CEO of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Every year, we look forward to this day as a way to Bless Our Guests and the communities we serve, especially during these unprecedented times.”
Today, December 1, guests are invited to bring the whole family out to participating Bahama Buck’s locations, where they will be blessed with a 12 oz. FREE Sno.
