5 arrested in Henderson County game room raid

CANEY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Five people were arrested during a raid of a Caney City game room Monday, charged with illegal gambling.
More than $14,500 in cash and their machines were confiscated from the A to Z Game Room on State Highway 198 when searched by Henderson County deputies.
Six devices commonly known as 8 liners were found to be illegally operating as gambling devices.
Owners, Rupa KC, 51, and Santosh KC, 52, face charges of engaging in organized crime, possession of the 8 liner devices, and promoting gambling.
Three attendants, Darelle Watkins, 28, Laura Lucian, 44, and Ashley Lucian, 22 also face illegal gambling charges.
Laura Lucian also was charged with bringing contraband into the Henderson County Jail as she was being booked.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.