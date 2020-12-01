Amazon to build distribution warehouse in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD has learned an Arizona real estate development company, BH DevCo, signed a letter of intent with Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) in August 2020 to build a 278,000 square foot, $24 million warehouse near the Lubbock airport.
BH DevCo is reported by BizJournal.com to be a developer of Amazon facilities in Arizona and New Mexico.
BH DevCo has applied for a building permit for for the warehouse that will sit on 35 acres in the Lubbock Business Park. According to the minutes from the August meeting with LEDA, the development is called Project Warrior.
A similar project in Albuquerque, New Mexico is reported to have been called Project Chico.
KCBD has learned they expect to break ground this month and intend to occupy the building by first quarter 2022.
LEDA President John Osborne tells KCBD that LEDA cannot comment on any prospective transactions or negotiations.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.