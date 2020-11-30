Texas Tech’s comeback falls short against Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Despite some questionable play calls, Texas Tech football battled Oklahoma State down to the final play Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Red Raiders lost another close game 50-44.
Tech got off to the fast game they wanted, as running back Sarodorick Thompson scored a 59-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead. The game was close all through the first half as Thompson and Oklahoma State’s running back, Dezmon Jackson dominated on the ground. Thompson had two touchdowns in the first half, while Jackson had three.
Texas Tech took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a 48-yard passing touchdown from Alan Bowman to Erik Ezukanma. That score put the Red Raiders up 24-21, but that’s where head coach Matt Wells and his coaching staff made a questionable play call. Instead of kicking the ball deep, they decided to take an aggressive approach and try an onside. Oklahoma State’s safety Jason Taylor II recovered the onside kick and took it 48 yards for a touchdown to put the Cowboys back in the lead 28-24. Eight plays later things got even worse. Bowman threw an interception that safety Tre Sterlings returned for a 65-yard pick six.
However, the Red Raiders never gave up, Monterey grad, Xavier White responded with a 70-yard touchdown run that cut the lead to three. The Cowboys would go on to score two touchdowns and record a safety to push their lead to 19. Texas Tech scored two touchdowns in the closing 4 minutes of the game to give themselves another chance to win the game. Again, Wells and staff chose to kick an onside instead of trying to pin Oklahoma State deep when they had three timeouts to use. On 4th and one, Jackson ran for 23 yards before sliding down inside the 5-yard line to run out the clock.
Bowman finished the game (31-46) for 384 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While Henry Colombi was suited for the game, Bowman played the complete game. On the ground, Thompson had his best game of the season. He rushed for 133 yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns. Through the air, Ezukanma had a big game with seven receptions for 183 yards, and two touchdowns.
Texas Tech closes out their regular season schedule on Saturday, December 5th against Kansas in Jones AT&T Stadium.
