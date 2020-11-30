Salvation Army needs donations as they house more Tyler homeless during cold weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When there’s inclement weather or freezing temperatures, the Tyler Salvation Army opens up their shelter to keep Tyler’s less fortunate indoors.
The pandemic has increased the number of people utilizing the shelter. Monday they were assisting 60 clients and six families. Salvation Army officials are also factoring the increased need as cooler temperatures make their way to East Texas. Officials with the Salvation Army list the requirements they have in place to house clients while adhering to the necessary guidelines.
“We are keeping CDC guidelines as much as we possibly can to keep everybody safe. We’re doing the head to toe, making sure that everybody is at least six feet apart, making sure that they understand the importance of wearing their mask. We’re masking up, washing our hands, social distancing,” Tyler Salvation Army social services manager Trevesia Chevis said.
The Salvation Army is also accepting monetary donations for more blankets, pillows, and sheets to help the clients coming in and using the shelter. Click here to view their website.
