2 pedestrians killed in Wills Point crash

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two pedestrians on US 80 within the city limits of Wills Point in Van Zandt County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west on US 80 in the inside lane. At the same time, two pedestrians were walking north across US 80 from a service station. The driver attempted to avoid a collision, however, the pedestrians were struck. The vehicle came to rest in the intersection of SH 64 and US 80, its driver uninjured.
The pedestrians were identified as Mark Everett Nevala, 52, and Rhonda Rae Kulp, 55, both of Brandon, Fla. Nevala was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances at Canton where he later died. Kulp was airlifted to Christus Trinity Mother Frances at Tyler where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation at this time and no further information is available.
