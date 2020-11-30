NCAA football’s Sun Bowl has been canceled

El Paso, Texas (KLTV) - NCAA football’s Sun Bowl, which is held every December in El Paso during bowl season, has been canceled, according to a writer for Stadium.
Brett McMurphy with Stadium tweeted on Monday that sources have said the Sun Bowl was canceled.
“Tied as 2nd-longest running bowl game behind only the Rose Bowl, the Sun Bowl had been played 86 consecutive seasons since 1935,” McMurphy said in his tweet.
The Sun Bowl is the fourth Pac-12 bowl canceled this year, and it was the third with an ACC-tie-in, McMurphy said in his tweet.
The Sun Bowl Stadium is located on the University of Texas-El Paso campus.
