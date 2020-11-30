Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Winds will be breezy this afternoon from the northwest, bringing down cold and dry air. Highs today will only make it into the upper 40s to low 50s and skies will be mostly sunny. Overnight lows will once again fall below freezing for an extended period of time, so a Freeze Warning is in effect for many of our southern counties. Protect your plants, pets, and pipes! Tomorrow we are expecting another day with clear skies and it will be a bit warmer out, in the mid 50s. A cold front will pass through on Wednesday bringing with it off and on showers and a cool off. Thursday is looking to be our coolest day with temps only warming into the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine will join us Friday on through the weekend as mid 50s return.