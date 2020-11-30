Longview business taking donations to help hurricane-battered Honduras

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview businessman with deep ties to Honduras is asking East Texans to donate supplies for people who are struggling in the wake of the two hurricanes that hit the nation earlier this year.
David Ortega, the owner of the Treasures resale shop in Longview, said Honduras was hit hard by the two hurricanes. He added that about 4 million people were affected by the storms, and many of those folks lost everything.
Ortega said the proceeds from Treasures help pay for feeding centers for children and elderly people in Honduras.
“Our goal is to reach the places people are seldom able to reach,” Ortega said. “We also want to provide opportunities for the kids. A lot of them are very smart, but they are just lacking opportunities.”
Ortega explained that his parents served as missionaries in Honduras and that he and his wife were born there. A lot of his family members still live in Honduras, he said.
“You can imagine what it must have been like,” Ortega said. “People had to get up in the middle of the night and just leave.”
Giving an example, Ortega said he knows of a community that had about 400 houses before the storms hit. Less than 20 of those homes survived, he added.
Bridges and roads have been destroyed, and some communities have been completely cut off from the rest of the country, Ortega said.
The businessman said that people are still stranded on their roofs because the water hasn’t gone down yet.
Many houses and structures have tarps on their roofs. Ortega said many people are sleeping on their homes’ floors, and others are sleeping at schools or churches. Some people are sleeping under bridges.
“The Bible says it’s not good to just wish someone well,” Ortega said. “We need to do something to help if it’s within our means to do so.”
Ortega said he and some others are planning to take a trip down to Honduras in late December or early January to help out as much as they can.
Donations will be accepted at Treasures, which is located at 114A Johnston Street in Longview, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For those wishing to donate, here is a list of some of the items that the people of Honduras need.
- Band-aids and bandages
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Ibuprofen (Advil)
- Acetaminophen (Tylenol)
- Hand sanitizer
- Sanitizing wipes
- Rubbing alcohol
- Gauze
- Hydrocortisone (Neosporin)
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Burping cloths/towels
- Baby juice
- Baby food
- Baby cereal
- Baby utensils
- Bottles/bottle brushes
- Teething biscuits
- Pedialyte
- Baby aspirin
- Tents
- Cots
- Mosquitos nets/repellant
- Air mattresses
- Box fans
- Flashlights
- Candles/matches
- Can openers
- Scissors
- Towels
- Blankets
- Pillows
- Bedsheets
- Clothes, especially socks and shoes
- Canned tuna
- Canned beans
- Canned vegetables
- Crackers
- Pretzels and chips
- Canned soup
- Canned pasta like Spaghettios
- Boxed milk
- Gatorade powder/powdered juice mixes
- Fruit snacks
