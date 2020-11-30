Large apartment fire in Nacogdoches displaces many residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Nacogdoches Police Officer Jake Taylor was driving in the 1800 block of North St. when he observed flames coming from an apartment building.
Multiple apartments were found to be on fire. Some of the residents from the apartments were rescued from their upstairs balconies using fire ladders. Only one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Fire Departments, including Lufkin and Central Heights, responded to battle the fire that lasted well over an hour.
Nacogdoches Fire Department investigators determined the cause of the fire was food being cooked and left unattended.
The resident advised he awoke to his smoke alarm going off and was able to get out of the apartment. Many apartments were completely burned and numerous residents were displaced.
The Stephen F. Austin Police Dept. assisted in transporting residents that needed a place out of the weather. The Red Cross is assisting residents affected with housing at local hotels.
