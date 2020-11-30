First phase of redevelopment in downtown Marshall to begin Dec. 28

The 200 block of North Washington has been plagued with damage and years of disrepair. Due to excessive wear, improper leveling, and root damage from trees, the brick pavers are uneven and pose a significant hazard. The tree roots near The General Store and Pietro’s have caused a gap of up to six inches. The current trees were not intended for small downtown spaces, and root control was not used, so the tree branches at Austin and North Washington have grown over the stoplight and caused a driving hazard. The current street poles were outfitted for Wonderland of Lights that failed to meet safety code, including indoor outlets installed on outdoor poles. Due to the short-term planning at installation and subsequent damage, the block is not compliant with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) and poses a safety risk to local citizens and visitors.