Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers are expected for the rest of the morning. The rain will start to move out during the afternoon, but the cloud cover will stick around. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s but with the gusty winds it will be feeling several degrees cooler than that. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s. Sunny and clear skies return for Monday and Tuesday, winds will continue to be gusty, and highs will top off in the low to mid 50s. A weak cold front will pass by on Wednesday bringing with it an increase in cloud cover and spotty showers. Skies will clear out by Thursday afternoon. Friday on through the weekend be prepared for mostly sunny skies and low to mid 50s. Be aware that our overnight lows are getting close to if not passing the freezing mark!