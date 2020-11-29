Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies will continue to clear out overnight as a cold front moves through the area. Winds behind the front will be quite breezy at 5-15 miles per hour through tomorrow morning before picking up to 10-20 miles per hour through the afternoon. Temperatures will also quickly drop behind the cold front, and a few areas north of I-20 could see freezing temps for a few hours before sunrise tomorrow morning, so a Freeze Warning is in effect until 9:00 AM tomorrow morning. Even with ample sunshine, highs tomorrow will struggle to hit 50 degrees. Winds calm overnight Monday and will lead to a quick drop below freezing for the majority of East Texas by Tuesday morning, so it’d be a good idea to get those outdoor pipes wrapped and bring in any tender vegetation. Southerly winds return by Tuesday morning and will bring our mornings back into the upper 30s by Wednesday before another cold front swings through East Texas. This front will bring a good shot at scattered showers to the area throughout the day Wednesday before skies dry out early Thursday morning and temperatures drop back into the lower 30s. We have another good chance at dropping below freezing across East Texas Friday morning before mornings rebound back into the middle 30s by the weekend.