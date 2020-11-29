Local artists contribute to 280-foot canvas called Tyler Art Alley

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Forty-three local artists are contributing to Tyler’s Art Alley, which is located next to downtown Tyler.
East Texas News spoke with local artists who are contributing for the first time.
Paint, graffiti, brushes, and more are some of the items artists will be using to paint on the 280-foot canvas of Tyler’s Art Alley. Main Street Director Amber Varona said it was important to recruit local talent for the project.
“I want to do something with artists. I love working with artists as I run Gallery Main Street and working with and seeing the talent that’s here in Tyler,” Varona said. “We asked, ‘What can we do to keep bringing some more art into downtown? So, Art Alley was born.”
Varona said showcased artwork can revitalize and transform an area.
First-time contributor Toni Robinson said she’s happy to be involved.
“I’m very excited. I have lived here for almost my entire life, and I definitely didn’t think that there was something like that available in Tyler to do or be a part of, you know?” Robinson said. “So, that’s what I was most excited about.”
Forty murals are set to be completed in the following months. High school student Zoey Howell described what it’s been like for her so far.
“Its been so exciting,” Howell said. “At first, it was really scary because I’ve never done anything like this before. So, I wasn’t sure I’d be able to, but I’ve learned a lot.”
Lauri Thomas is a local artist working on her first public portrait. She said she’s thankful for the city supporting local artists.
“I love that Tyler is supporting local artists, especially right now.” Thomas said. “It’s very difficult for artists, and this is a way to bring hopefully some joy and beautification to the city.”
The location of the alley is in between the Bank of America and Moocho Burrito on South College Avenue.
Keep Tyler Beautiful also provided an anti-graffiti coating to help preserve the artwork from vandalism.
