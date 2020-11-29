Canton man dies in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident on SH 198

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 58-year-old man died in a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident that occurred on State Highway 198 in Van Zandt County Saturday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred on SH 198 about 4.3 miles west of Canton.
The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of an unknown vehicle that was traveling north on SH 198 struck a pedestrian that had been in the road. The driver then fled the scene, the press release stated.
The victim was identified as Steven Lynn Chambless, of Canton. Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Sandra Plaster pronounced Chambless dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.
“This is an active investigation, and more information will be released as soon as it is available,” the press release stated.
