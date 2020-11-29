AP source: NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

New Orleans was fined as a repeat offender; Sean Payton previously was docked $150,000 and the team $250,000 because the head coach failed to properly wear a face covering during a game against the Raiders in Week 2. The more recent issue with the Saints came after a Week 9 win over Tampa Bay when the team’s celebrations included players not wearing masks while in close proximity to each other. The celebrations were captured on video by some players and posted to social media.