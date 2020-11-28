Vehicle slams into Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce, knocks hole in wall

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - At some time between Wednesday and Saturday of Thanksgiving week, someone jumped the curb and hit the Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce building hard enough to put a hole in its brick wall.
According to a post on the Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the driver who damaged the building also ran over the chamber’s mailbox.
“There was white paint left behind, and they hit the building hard enough to put a hole in the building,’ the Facebook post stated. “If anyone has any idea who might have done this, please contact the police or the chamber and let us know.”
The phone number for the Hawkins Police Department is (903) 769-3628, and the number for the Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce is (903) 769-4482.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.