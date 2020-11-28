Tyress Gipson still missing after he disappeared in late August

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lavance Wooten, mother of missing Jacksonville teen Tyress Gipson, spent her first Thanksgiving without him after he mysteriously went missing three months ago.
East Texas News spoke with the Wooten, who is still looking for answers. She described what her life has been like over these last few months.
18-year-old Tyress Gipson went missing the night of August 22nd. Mother of three Lavance Wooten shared her memories though pictures of her son. This week, she spent her first Thanksgiving without her only son as the search continues.
“You can feel the void; it’s like an empty space, and you’re like, you know, there’s supposed to be somebody in this space,” Wooten said. “I miss my son and of course, you know, for Thanksgiving, you’re with your family, and you take pictures.”
Tyress was a part of the Jacksonville High School football team, and he graduated in May of this year. During one of his final games, he gave his mother a rose. She said it’s something she will always cherish.
“You know, it means a lot because this could possibly be the last thing that my son ever gives me, so it does mean a lot to me. I have awesome memories of my child, like I’ve said. The last night I’ve seen him, I will never forget that smile.”
Throughout the process, Wooten has said she’s thankful for the community. She said they’ve been an overwhelming force of support towards her and her family.
“Oh my God, overwhelmed. I honestly could not believe the support, I can not thank God enough for these people.”
Wooten said she’s unsure where Tyress is and is hopeful to see him soon.
On August 27, 2020, Jacksonville PD detectives obtained arrest warrants for the offense of aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony. District Judge Michael Davis signed the arrest warrants and set bond at $750,000 for each suspect.
The following persons have been arrested for aggravated kidnapping:
· Derrick D. Hicks, 22 years of age, of Palestine, TX
· Breonna M. Jimenez, 18 years of age, of Palestine, TX
· Cameron D. Shead, 28 years old, of Palestine, TX
· An unnamed juvenile, 16 years old.
Anyone with information regarding Tyress is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.
