Tyler police: All four suspects in July shooting death now in custody

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All four suspects in a shooting death that occurred on West Vance Street back in July are now in custody, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said the four suspects in the July 9 shooting death of Draveon Tykeith McCullough, a 21-year-old Tyler resident, have been identified as Trey Barreau, Kevondus Brantley, Robert Robertson, and Cobee Warthsaw.
Authorities arrested Brantley and Robertson in the Tyler area. They were each charged with first-degree felony murder, and each man’s bond amount was set at $500,000. They are being held in the Smith County Jail.
Robertson was arrested on Wednesday, and Brantley was arrested on Nov. 18.
The other two suspects were arrested in San Antonio and Wichita Falls, Erbaugh said. He added they will also be charged with murder. They have not been transferred back to the Smith County Jail yet.
According to Tyler police, they received a call on July 9 around midnight, from EMS stating they had responded to a call at 608 W. Vance St and found McCullough lying dead in front of the house with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The resident stated someone knocked on his door, and when he answered the door, someone pointed a gun at him. Then a struggle ensued. During the struggle, McCullough was shot.
The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene, according to the press release.
