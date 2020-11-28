Texas Tech Athletics makes changes for game days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enhanced safety measures have been announced by Texas Tech Athletics. Among the most prominent are not allowing tailgating and requiring masks or face coverings.
Tailgating for the Texas Tech football team’s final game on Dec. 5 against Kansas has been discontinued, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Tents or any other pregame set-ups will no longer be allowed.
There will also be an emphasis on capacity limits for upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games inside the United Supermarkets Arena. Home-openers are still scheduled for 1 p.m. for women’s and 6 p.m. for men’s basketball on Wednesday.
Texas Tech is also encouraging fans to take advantage of its mobile ticketing system to reduce further close contact.
Attendees will also be required to wear a mask or facial covering when inside the USA, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Those who refuse to wear a face covering that covers both the nose and mouth will be given two warnings before potentially losing ticket privileges for the rest of the season.
A detailed list of new safety measures can be found here: Texas Tech Announces Enhanced Safety Measures for Events
