Tech men breeze by Northwestern State

The question coming into the season for the team was how well were they going to be able to play with each other adding seven new players during a tricky pandemic riddled season. However, on the floor Wednesday night the team seemed to play flawless. The Red Raiders ended the game with five players in double figures with a total of 22 assist. Georgetown transfer, Mac McClung led all scores with 20 points, three assist and one rebound. While sophomore returner, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals. True freshman Micah Peavy also had a great Texas tech debut finishing the game with 14 points, six rebounds, three assist, and three steals.