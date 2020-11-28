State quarterfinals set for East Texas high school football teams

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL state quarterfinals have taken shape after a crazy Black Friday and there is plenty of East Texas talent still alive for a state title berth.
* 6A-5A teams finish their regular season this week
December 4
4A DI - Region III
Lindale vs Kilgore @ SFA, 7 p.m.
4A DII - Region II
Caddo Mills vs Gilmer @ Commerce’s Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
4A DII - Region III
China Spring vs Carthage @ Midlothian ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
3A DI - Region II
Mount Vernon vs Malakoff @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 7 p.m.
3A DII - Region III
Waskom vs Elysian Fields @ Longview HS, 7:30 p.m.
2A DI - Region III
Timpson vs Beckville @ Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
2A DII- Region III
Tenaha/Chilton vs Mart - TBA
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.