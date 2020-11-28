State quarterfinals set for East Texas high school football teams

By Caleb Beames | November 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 4:45 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL state quarterfinals have taken shape after a crazy Black Friday and there is plenty of East Texas talent still alive for a state title berth.

* 6A-5A teams finish their regular season this week

December 4

4A DI - Region III

Lindale vs Kilgore @ SFA, 7 p.m.

4A DII - Region II

Caddo Mills vs Gilmer @ Commerce’s Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DII - Region III

China Spring vs Carthage @ Midlothian ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

3A DI - Region II

Mount Vernon vs Malakoff @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DII - Region III

Waskom vs Elysian Fields @ Longview HS, 7:30 p.m.

2A DI - Region III

Timpson vs Beckville @ Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

2A DII- Region III

Tenaha/Chilton vs Mart - TBA

