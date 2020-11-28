Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a cloudy, soggy, and gray weekend ahead. Skies this morning will be mostly cloudy and a few spotty showers are possible down south. More rain will move in for Deep East Texas throughout the morning. Into the afternoon, widespread showers will and blanket all of East Texas, and this wet weather will stick around through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will be gusty. Overnight, showers will persist, and we will cool to the mid 40s. Tomorrow, be prepared for cloudy skies and showers for the morning and most of the afternoon. The rain should start to dry up late afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be chilly with high temps in the low 50s, but skies will be clear and sunny. Cloud cover and spotty showers return on Wednesday and Thursday. To end the work week, we will see partly sunny skies, low 50s, and gusty winds. Be aware that our overnight lows next week will be falling close to the freezing mark!