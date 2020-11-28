Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Most of the rain today has really favored our Deep East Texas counties, but overnight tonight and throughout the morning hours of tomorrow that is going to change. Widespread light to moderate showers will be likely tonight and won’t totally clear out of East Texas until after noon time tomorrow. Isolated to scattered showers will still be possible into the afternoon, then our next cold front sweeps through East Texas later tomorrow evening which will clear out our skies and drops our temperatures off significantly. Monday starts off with lots of sunshine but will be cold in the lower to middle 30s and the afternoon won’t be much better off as highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees thanks to some blustery northwesterly winds. Skies remain clear overnight Monday as winds begin to settle down, which will allow temps to quickly drop below freezing across East Texas by Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will allow temps to warm back into the middle 50s by Tuesday afternoon and will help keep us above freezing Wednesday morning, but another cold front that arrives by midday Wednesday will knock our mornings back down into the lower to middle 30s by Thursday morning. During this time there will be the chance for some scattered showers in our area, and with another surge of cold air, this leads to the possibility of a light wintry mix within a few areas north of I-20 very early Thursday morning. There are many specific things that will need to happen for this wintry mix to form so overall chances are fairly low, but it is worth mentioning in the meantime so please remain weather alert and continue to check in for the latest updates to the forecast. We’ll see another potential drop below freezing by Friday morning for most of East Texas, but rain chances become very sparse, if not inexistant, thanks to higher pressure building in from the west.