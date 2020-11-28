Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID

Usually, consistories are full of parties and crowds, with days of receptions, Masses and dinners for the new cardinals and their friends. Usually, the consistory itself would be followed by “courtesy visits,” where the new cardinals greet well-wishers and the general public from the grandeur of their own reception rooms in the Apostolic Palace or Vatican auditorium. This year, there will be no courtesy visits, and each cardinal was given a 10-guest limit.