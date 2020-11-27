Shoppers hunt down best Black Friday shopping in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shoppers on the hunt for deals were seen all across East Texas on this Black Friday.
Shoppers and those behind the counter shared more about the safety measures they’re taking amid the pandemic.
For years, Black Friday has been one of the busiest shopping days of the holiday season, drawing big crowds for even bigger savings. However, Black Friday during a pandemic, looked much different.
“We actually spread some of the items out and then we still brought some of the items in for a one-day sale today, to try and drive that Black Friday event you know.”
By spreading out deals, it limits how many customers are in the store at one time.
Black Friday shopper Lauren Hall says it was important for her to visit a store to shop for her Christmas list, rather than buying items online.
“It was easier to shop in person this year just because we’re able to see things, touch things, tell the quality of things be able to know if its truly what we want.”
Hall compares this years Black Friday shopping from other years past
“Shopping this year has been different only because there is not a lot of hustle and bustle, there’s not a lot of people trying to knock you over to get things.”
Tyler Academy store director Randy Smiley says he’s seen an increase in curbside pick up and online orders.
“They’re super busy today; in fact, we probably wouldn’t be able to get back there because they have so many items going out today. We have seen a big increase in that as all companies have with online orders.”
Store employees say it’s important to keep frequently-touched surfaces clean like sanitizing carts after use, and wearing masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
