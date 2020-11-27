East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We have seen some moderately heavy rainfall over Deep East Texas today and we have a chance of seeing more...not only over DET, but over all of East Texas on later in the day on Saturday before the rain ends on Sunday morning. Most of East Texas should remain severe weather free through the period. The sun returns on Monday and Tuesday before another cold front moves through. Just a few showers are then possible on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Temperatures should remain cool through Monday, then we should see an area-wide freeze on Tuesday morning. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.