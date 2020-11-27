McAllen immigration facility being remodeled to add ‘modern detention areas’

HOUSTON (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol is temporarily closing a converted warehouse used to detain immigrants in South Texas for renovation.
The McAllen facility garnered international attention when images emerged of children separated from their parents detained in chain-link cages inside. The agency said in a statement Wednesday that the facility, known as the central processing center, will reopen in 2022 with a smaller capacity and “modern detention areas.”
It will also have a recreation area for children. The Border Patrol says it is using funds from Congress to renovate the facility. The renovation was first reported by The Washington Post.
