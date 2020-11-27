Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is going to be quite a gray Friday as skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. We already have some showers moving into Deep East Texas this morning and much more rainfall is on the way. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the bulk of the day today, but most of the rainfall will favor the southern half of our area as a cold front slowly pushes through. Thanks to the cloudy skies, rain, and northerly winds, temperatures will likely only warm into the middle 60s for the northern half of East Texas, while a few “warm” spots in Deep East Texas could see 70 degrees for a high. Rain chances diminish later this evening but will not drop to zero, so bring the umbrella if you’re going to any football games tonight. More spotty showers overnight and early tomorrow morning before scattered showers become likely across most of East Texas throughout the evening, overnight, and early morning hours of Sunday. A second cold front will swing through East Texas on Sunday which will start to clear skies out by the afternoon. Skies finally dry out for the first half of the upcoming work week but temperatures will be cold! Morning lows will likely drop to below freezing Tuesday morning as afternoons only look to warm into the middle 50s. Keep the coats close!