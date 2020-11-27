Cowboys game against Ravens rescheduled for Dec. 7

(KLTV) - The Baltimore Ravens say that several players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to an exposure among their staff, causing the rescheduling of the game against the Cowboys to Dec. 7.
They also say that a staff member has been disciplined for exposing the Ravens team and staff to COVID-19 by not following protocols.
Four players have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 list so far.
The week 13 game against the Cowboys will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5 p.m. ET, the team tweeted.
The team did not make public which staffer exposed the team and was disciplined. However, earlier Friday the Baltimore Sun wrote, “According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders did not routinely wear his proximity tracker, which the NFL requires as part of its contact-tracing efforts, and ignored potential COVID-19 symptoms as he worked with players.”
No word on what the punishment was for the person responsible.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.