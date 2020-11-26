YOUR MONEY: Ways to save money while shopping Black Friday 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday is obviously going to look a lot different this year. In fact, many of the sales kicked off in the beginning of the month. That’s because retailers know many people will not be waiting in line outside just to jam pack the building.
RetailMeNot.com does a lot of consumer research on shopping trends, especially during this time of year.
Sara Skirboll is RetailMeNot’s shopping expert. She and her team found 66% of people plan on spending the same amount of money they spent in 2019 to make the holidays feel more normal this year.
She’s sharing some tips for people who are preparing to shop this week.
“If you’re planning on shopping online, make sure you start ASAP,” said Skirboll. “There’s going to be inventory issues. There will be shipping delays, so the earlier you get started, the earlier you’re completed and the earlier things are going to show up to your door without any issues. Now, if you’re planning on going in-store, you’re the type of shopper that likes to feel and touch things, I recommend you try to avoid the crowds, of course. We want to be safe this holiday shopping season, so if you’re going in the store, try to go after work on weekdays or super early mornings on the weekends. Also remember, you can take advantage of buying online and curbside pickup. It’s a fantastic free service that in many cases is completely contactless. So try to take advantage of that and stay safe. But the good news, whether you’re shopping in stores or online, you’re going to find a ton of deep discounts starting ASAP.”
As for what people are buying as gifts this year, people still plan on buying TVs, apparel, gaming systems, and toys, but there are some differences in what people are not gifting.
“Fewer experiences than we’ve seen in the years past, so think cooking classes, concert tickets, plane tickets, we’re not seeing a lot of those. What’s replacing those experiences are something I’m calling ‘practical gifts.’ So really chic hand sanitizer bundles. Also seeing things like sanitizers for your phone, noise cancelling headphones if you’re working from home or learning from home with multiple people, things that make everyday life under one roof with a lot of people easier and smoother,” she explained.
There is an entire website to make it easier for people to shop all of the Black Friday sales.
BlackFriday.com is a one-stop-shop where you can see the Black Friday ads from most the big name retailers. They have scanned all the ads for you so you don’t have to hunt to see which deals each retailer is offering.
“Before you start your shopping, check out those weekly ads on BlackFriday.com. That’s where you’re going to find all the best Black Friday deals before they go live, so this way you can compare, you can contrast, and you can choose the best retailer or store who is offering you the best price on the product that you need,” said Skirboll.
The shopping expert also shared the five best things to buy in the month of November, so keep this in mind before you start filling up your cart this Friday.
Also, make sure you look for any coupon that will apply towards your purchase.
